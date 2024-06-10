Among 9 victims of Reasi bus terror attack, 4 from Rajasthan, 3 from UP

PTI

Jammu, June 10

Authorities on Monday identified the nine victims of the deadly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Among the victims are four natives of Rajasthan, including a two-year-old boy, and three of Uttar Pradesh.

Ten people with gunshot wounds are among the 41 pilgrims -- mostly from Uttar Pradesh -- undergoing treatment in three hospitals of Jammu and Reasi districts, officials said.

Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district around 6.10 pm on Sunday, killing nine and injuring several.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near Teryath village of the Poni area.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan said all nine victims, including the driver and conductor of the bus, have been identified.

Driver Vijay Kumar hailed from Dasanoo Rajbagh village while conductor Arun Kumar was a native of Kandera village in Katra, both in Reasi district.

The other victims are Rajinder Prasad Sawhney, Mamta Sawhney, Pooja Sawhney and her two-year-old son Titu Sawhney -- all residents of Jaipur in Rajasthan -- and Shivam Gupta, Ruby and 14-year-old Anurag Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Mahajan said the district administration is sending the bodies to their respective states.

He said 41 people aged between three and 50 were injured in the attack. Of them, 10 suffered gunshot injuries and are stable after undergoing surgeries.

Eighteen injured are undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College in Jammu, 14 at Narayana Hospital and nine at the district hospital in Reasi, Mahajan said.

Among the injured, 34 are from Uttar Pradesh, five from Delhi and two from Rajasthan, the officials said.

