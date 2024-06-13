Reasi bus terror attack: 50 suspects detained for questioning

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 13

At least 50 individuals have been detained by the Reasi police in connection with the terror attack on a bus of pilgrims in which 9 persons were killed on Sunday.

The detentions were made following an intensive investigation led by the police in the Kanda area police station, Pouni, a police official said. “Significant leads have been uncovered, aiding in the identification and capture of those who may be potentially involved in orchestrating the attack”, the official informed.

To ensure a comprehensive probe, search operations have been expanded to encompass the far-flung areas of Arnas and Mahore in the district. These operations aim to uncover further evidence and apprehend terrorists who may be hiding in these remote regions, the official said.

SSP Reasi Mohita Sharma has urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities immediately.

A group of at least two terrorists had opened fire on a bus which was carrying pilgrims from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra. A terrorist came on the road and fired bullets on the driver which led the vehicles to veer off the road and fall in a deep gorge. Terrorists continued firing on the crashed bus which caused bullet injuries to many pilgrims, including minors.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Reasi