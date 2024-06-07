Reasi DC explores places of tourist attraction around Katra

Jammu, June 6
Reasi Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan along with people associated with the tourism industry visited various places around Katra town to understand the potential of these places.
Additional District Development Commissioner Sukhdev Singh Samyal, and office bearers of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Katra, also accompanied Mahajan. They visited Nau-Devian, Dhansar, Siad-Baba among others and discussed in detail the measures to divert the over one crore pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine to these places.
During the tour, Mahajan said that these tourist spots have got the potential to attract majority of Vaishno Devi pilgrims and a joint strategy comprising stakeholders, district administration, Shrine Board and Department of Tourism is required, including holiday packages, best quality transport and service, wide publicity of these places and providing other facilities to pilgrims.
Hotel and Restaurant Association president Rakesh Wazir requested the DC to invite famous personalities to these places for providing more publicity.
