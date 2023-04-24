Reasi lithium deposits to boost industrial sector, says Meghwal

Jammu, April 23

The discovery of the biggest lithium deposits in the foothills of Mata Vaishnodevi in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district is going to be a historic milestone in Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Sunday. The minister said lithium deposits would not only boost the industrial sector but also give further push to the country to become Vishwa Guru under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meghwal was speaking to investors and industrialists at a conclave organised by Laghu Udhyog Bharati here on Sunday.

He pointed out that lithium was necessary for manufacturing batteries that powered electric vehicles. “It is imported from China and Brazil. Now, we got lithium in Reasi district. It is the biggest deposit in the world. It is going to be a historic milestone in Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Meghwal said.

Meghwal also said separatism and terrorism came from outside and these were not native to the people living in India. “Everyone wants peace. India will lead the process of peace in the world. Separatism and terrorism are not in the hearts of those living in India but have come from outside,” said Meghwal, who is also the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs.

According to the Union minister, the government is committed to undertaking the welfare of the people and winning their hearts through good governance and development. “Democracy and good governance are the two important elements of Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. These elements will help bring peace and prosperity and that will create employment opportunities in the region,” he said. — PTI