Reasi police detain 43 in temple vandalism case

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 4

Reasi police have detained 43 individuals in connection with the act of vandalism at a Hindu temple in the Dharmari area of Arnas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma in an official statement said that a total of 43 suspects have been rounded up for questioning. Further investigations into the case are ongoing, she said.

The SSP appealed to the people of Reasi to remain calm and maintain peace and communal harmony. “The culprit involved in the incident will be brought in front in public very soon. Reasi Police are committed to solving the case and tracing the culprits at the earliest,” she said.

After idols inside a temple were found broken, locals in Reasi held a protest demonstration demanding punishment for the culprits. The Congress demanded a judicial probe into the incident while social and religious organisations held a Reasi bandh recently against the act.

The authorities have decided to install CCTV cameras at all Hindu temples to avoid any such incident in future. The police had registered an FIR under relevant sections of law and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officer to identify the accused.

The official said the SIT is working on various clues to crack the case.

