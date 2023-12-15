Reasi residents flag power, water issues at redress camp

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 14

Locals in Reasi district raised issues of power outage, lack of water supply, road connectivity before Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Mahajan during a grievance redressal camp.

Locals also urged the DC for filling of vacant posts in schools and healthcare facilities, upgradation of middle school and construction of a hospital building.

Mahajan undertook a two-day visit to Mahore sub-division with a focus on fostering community engagement and addressing local issues.

“The event served as a platform for interaction between the DC and the residents of Gulabgarh block. During the event, the DC engaged in discussions with the community, addressing their concerns, and gaining insights into the challenges faced by the locals,” an official spokesperson said.

The DC highlighted various ongoing initiatives and outlined future plans aimed at enhancing infrastructure, education, healthcare, and overall well-being in the Gulabgarh block.

He listened to the grievances and assured the residents that their concerns would be addressed on a priority basis.

Speaking at the event, DC Mahajan announced an ambitious goal, declaring that all ongoing and sanctioned road projects will be completed and initiated in the Gulabgarh block by April 30, next year. He directed Reasi Chief Education Officer to expeditiously resolve the issues related to schools in the area.

For economic growth of the area, the DC called upon the youth to connect with the agriculture sector and explore opportunities in tourism. He highlighted the availability of government schemes to support and incentivise initiatives in these sectors, encouraging young residents to actively participate in the economic development of the Gulabgarh block.

In a significant development for the Mahore sub-division, the DC during a public gathering announced that the banking sector and Khidmat Centre will soon be made operational in the Gulabgarh block. He assured the community that plans are afoot to enhance and expand the road network in Gulabgarh.

