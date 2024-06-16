Reasi terror attack: 10 of critically injured discharged

PTI

Jammu, June 15

Six life-saving surgeries were performed on the most critically injured patients of the terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi, doctors said.

“Our priority was stabilising patients and saving lives,” recounts director of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) Narayana Superspeciality Hospital.

Fifteen critically injured patients were admitted to SMVD Narayana Hospital at Katra. Ten of them have already been discharged, and five are still under observation and are responding well to treatment, the hospital said.

Nine persons, including seven pilgrims from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, were killed and 41 injured in the attack when the terrorists opened fire on the bus carrying pilgrims returning from Shiv Khori shrine near Teryath village in the Pouni area.

The 53-seater bus veered off the road and fell into a deep gorge following the gunfire.

Hospital director Dr Mathavan said Code Orange, which refers to external disasters, was activated for the victims of the terror attack. A dedicated emergency team led by Dr Sonia Dogra (emergency medicine), Dr Suhail Khuroo (GI surgery), and Dr Vikas Padha (orthopaedics) was immediately mobilised.

The team of doctors performed six life-saving surgeries on the most critical patients, including Luxmi Devi (35) who had complex abdominal injuries and Rikshona (29) who had a severe spleen injury, Mathavan said.

Dr Khuroo successfully stabilised Luxmi’s condition and performed a lifesaving splenectomy on Rikshona.

“The entire team worked tirelessly using our advanced facilities and expertise to deliver the best possible care. We activated Code Orange and roughly 150 staff responded swiftly. Both medical staff and patients displayed inspiring resilience,” he said.

