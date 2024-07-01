Reasi terror attack: NIA raids multiple locations in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 30

Days after a terror attack on a bus in which nine pilgrims were killed in Reasi district, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided several locations in the neighboring Rajouri.

The NIA searched multiple locations in Rajouri district in connection with the Reasi terrorist attack, an official statement read.

Terrorists had opened fire at a bus carrying pilgrims who were returning from Shiv Khori to Katra on the evening of June 9 in Pouni area of Reasi district, causing the bus to fall into a nearby gorge, killing nine people, including a child.

NIA, which took over the investigation on June 15 on orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs searched five locations linked with hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs).

The locations were pointed out by an arrested OGW, Hakam Khan alias Hakin din. Hakam had provided them with safe shelter, logistics and food, as per NIA investigations.

“The searches, conducted as part of the NIA probe in the case led to the seizure of various items showing linkages between the terrorists and OGWs. NIA has started examining the seized material to unravel the terror conspiracy,” the statement said.

It is believed that the terrorists who generally hide themselves in forest areas are provided food, water and other logistics by OGWs in Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts. Recent attacks in Doda district also brought to the light the network of OGWs and terror associates there. J&K police have arrested multiple terror associates during past one year, who were helping the Pakistani ultras.

