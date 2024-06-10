Reasi terror attack: Terror groups claim responsibility, backtrack later

Jammu, June 10
Three shadow groups associated with the banned terror outfits Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed initially claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack on pilgrims in Jammu.
However, following widespread condemnation and outrage over the deaths of nine individuals, including a two-year-old, in the assault, the groups quickly retracted their statements.
The People’s Anti-Facist Force (PAFF), Revival of Resistance (both linked to Jaish), and The Resistance Front (affiliated with Lashkar-e-Toiba) initially took to social media to assert their involvement in the attack on the bus travelling from Shiv Khori to Katra in Reasi, officials said.
The assailants opened fire on the bus, causing it to plunge into a gorge near Teryath village in the Poni area, resulting in nine fatalities and 41 injuries.
While five victims succumbed to bullet wounds, ten others are currently receiving treatment in hospitals across the Jammu region.
As images of the innocent two-year-old victim identified as Titu circulated online prompting widespread condemnation, the shadow groups swiftly retracted their claims and instead attempted to shift blame onto government agencies, according to a senior official.
The incident has reignited concerns over terrorism and the safety of civilians in the region, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced security measures and vigilance to prevent such heinous acts in the future, the official said.
