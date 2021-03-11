Reclaim Pak-occupied region, say refugees

Women bikers during a rally in Jammu on Sunday. PTI

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 8

Refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) today participated in a rally in Jammu, organised by the J&K People’s Forum, to paid homage to those who were killed in the occupied region during raids of Pakistan’s tribals in 1947.

Different social and religious organisations of the community took part in the rally in which they vowed to get back the PoJK from Pakistan. Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi also addressed the gathering.

Members of the community recalled the sacrifices of PoJK refugees who had to come to Jammu and other areas. While remembering the areas their forefathers left, the members said those areas must be reclaimed now.

Surendra Jain, leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), said the Article 370 had become a history and reclaiming parts of J&K under the occupation of Pakistan and China would become a reality soon.

The rally was led by BJP leaders. Peethadheeshwar Sri Sri 1008 Sri Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Maharaj and Mahamandaleshwar Swami Dharmadev were also present.

Jain said, “The role of a few families who ruled Jammu and Kashmir in the past decades is over. Now, the people of UT will run J&K.”

