Record 3.7 lakh footfall at tulip garden in Srinagar

PTI

Srinagar, April 21

A record 3.7 lakh tourists, including those from faraway countries like Argentina, visited Asia’s largest tulip garden situated on the banks of the Dal Lake here this season.

The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden, which was earlier known as Siraj Bagh, has drawn tourists from all over the country and abroad, Inam-ur Rehman, the in-charge of the garden, said.

“Today was the 32nd day of the tulip show. More than 3.7 lakh tourists have visited the tulip garden so far. Of them, more than three lakh were domestic tourists. The response of foreign tourists has also been very good as more than 3,000 of them visited the garden,” Rehman said on Friday.

He said the tulip show was successful as the footfall this season was the highest ever. Last year, 3.6 lakh tourists visited the garden.