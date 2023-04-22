Record 3.7 lakh footfall at tulip garden in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 21
A record 3.7 lakh tourists, including those from faraway countries like Argentina, visited Asia’s largest tulip garden situated on the banks of the Dal Lake here this season.
The Indira Gandhi Tulip Garden, which was earlier known as Siraj Bagh, has drawn tourists from all over the country and abroad, Inam-ur Rehman, the in-charge of the garden, said.
“Today was the 32nd day of the tulip show. More than 3.7 lakh tourists have visited the tulip garden so far. Of them, more than three lakh were domestic tourists. The response of foreign tourists has also been very good as more than 3,000 of them visited the garden,” Rehman said on Friday.
He said the tulip show was successful as the footfall this season was the highest ever. Last year, 3.6 lakh tourists visited the garden.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Creation of theatre commands delayed
No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...
ISRO moves GSAT-12 satellite to graveyard orbit
According to the ISRO, the post mission disposal operation o...
Woman arrested for killing brother's live-in partner in Delhi's Teliwara
In the CCTV footage, two bike-borne men were seen moving aro...