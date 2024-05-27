Record voting testament to strength, resilience of democracy in J&K: Chief Electoral Officer

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 26

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, said that in a historic display of democratic fervour, electors in Anantnag parliamentary constituency turned out in remarkable numbers to vote peacefully in the sixth phase of country-wide general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha registering a significant voter turnout.

L-G congratulates people in UT In a statement, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “I congratulate the people for historic turnout in polls for Anantnag-Rajouri Parliamentary Constituency. I compliment all stakeholders for successful conduct of this huge exercise, especially voters for their unique contribution in strengthening democratic values.”

“The significant participation of voters, including first timers, women and senior citizens stands testament to strength and resilience of democracy in the Union Territory,” stated Pandurang K Pole while elaborating on details in this regard.

With conclusion of the Lok Sabha Polls in UT, J&K has registered an unprecedented 58.11 per cent polling in its five parliamentary constituencies, which is highest in the past 35 years, added the CEO.

“This remarkable participation marks a new era of peace and civic engagement in these districts. This year’s elections were conducted without any boycott calls or intimidation, exhibiting voters’ unwavering belief in the power of ballot. Not a single polling station reported zero voting, a testament to the wide spread enthusiasm and commitment to the democratic process” the Chief Electoral Officer said. The corresponding percentage for last Lok Sabha election in 2019 was 9.70 per cent.

The CEO attributed the success and high voter turnout to certain factors including improved security, law and order environment in last 4-5 years, mobilisation by 20 candidates and political parties, election awareness through SVEEP activities and more importantly voters strong belief that it is the ballot which can lead to sustainable development.

