Recovery of M4 bullets from attack, encounter sites puts forces on toes

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, June 14

The number of terrorists carrying US-made M-4 carbines is increasing in the Jammu division — a cause of concern for the intelligence agencies. It is believed that the Pakistan-backed terrorists have been able to lay their hands on weapons left behind in Afghanistan after NATO troops withdrew from the country in 2021. M-4 and steel bullets have been recovered from the recent attack sites.

How weapons reached India from Afghanistan Intelligence agencies suspect that after the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, a large cache of arms and ammunition was left behind by the troops in the country, which made its way to the open weapon markets of Pakistan, from where the terrorists procured the M4 and M16 carbines.

One of the two terrorists killed in Kathua was carrying an M-4 carbine, along with steel bullets, and other Pakistan-made weapons. Medicines, including pain killers, chocolate and other packaged food items, recovered from him bore a stamp of “made in Pakistan”. The carbine also had a vision enhancing riflescope fixed on it. However, what has raised the concerns of security agencies is the fact that the grenades recovered from the slain terrorists are similar to the ones used by them during ambushes on military vehicles in Poonch. Three ambushes have taken place on military vehicles in Poonch in the last year. Terrorist organization PAFF had uploaded videos of these attacks.

Intelligence agencies suspect that after the withdrawal of NATO forces from Afghanistan, a large cache of arms and ammunition were left behind, which made their way to the open weapons markets in Pakistan, from where the terrorists procured the M4 and M16 carbines. Bullet shells from an M-4 were also recovered from the site of attack on a civilian bus in Reasi on Sunday. These terrorists, who operate in a group of at least two, carry an M-4 as well as an AK-47. The ultras have been using steel bullets that easily pierce through the metal body of vehicles.

Meanwhile, it has been learnt that the group of two ultras killed in Kathua might have entered two to three days before the encounter started on the evening of June 11. The ultras had probably run out of water, which they had brought along from Pakistan, and went to the village expecting help from the locals. However, after seeing suspicious men roaming in the village, the locals informed the police and raised an alarm, which saved the lives of many residents.

The two terrorists might have gone to the upper reaches of Jammu division through a traditional route in Kathua. Security was tightened in the region in the wake of the June 9 Reasi attack, which might have stopped these terrorists from proceeding further and they were stuck in the area amid the heatwave.

