Recruitment examinations postponed

Srinagar, November 21
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) on Tuesday ordered postponement of written and departmental examinations. The order in this regard has been issued by GL Sharma, Additional Secretary JKPSC.
“In continuation to this office notice dated November 9 of 2023 and dated November 16 of 2023, this is for information of all the concerned candidates that the written examination(s)/ departmental examination(s) which were scheduled to be held on November 26, December 4, 10, 12 and 17 of 2023 are hereby postponed till further notice,” the notification reads.
“The candidates in their own interest are also advised to be prepared for the exam which can be scheduled at a short notice on the discretion of the Commission,” it reads.
