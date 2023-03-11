 Reduction of Army troops from J&K not likely anytime soon : The Tribune India

Reduction of Army troops from J&K not likely anytime soon

Govt mulls handing over anti-terror operations to CRPF, police

Reduction of Army troops from J&K not likely anytime soon

The de-induction of the Army from J&K has been put on hold for the time being as the move has faced opposition from some security agencies. - File photo



Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, March 10

The de-induction of the Army from J&K has been put on hold for the time being as the move has faced opposition from some security agencies. A top officer in the Unified Command said the reduction of troops would happen but not at least until next year.

“It has been made clear that there won’t be any talk on the withdrawal as of now,” he said while referring to a security review meeting held by Home Minister Amit Shah in the first week of December.

“We want it (withdrawal of troops) to happen but we have told the government that let’s not do it in a hurry. There is a growing militancy threat in Srinagar,” he said.

Srinagar has become a hub of militancy and around 10 foreign militants are active in the city, he said. “They are lying low on the directions of their handlers across the border but they certainly are a big threat,” he said.

He rejected the notion that the troops would be removed from J&K and shifted to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to reinforce the Indian position against China.

“We have sufficient forces along the LAC. We are improving the capabilities now,” he said.

A senior defence officer said, “There is certainly a pressure on the LAC due to the Chinese aggression. The security situation in Kashmir is under control. Infiltration from Pakistan has also gone down. If the counter-insurgency is handled by the CRPF and the police in Kashmir, I don’t think there is any harm in withdrawing the Army.”

He also said that the Army had been engaged in counter-insurgency operations in J&K for over three decades, having no experience of war.

However, the Unified Command officer said soldiers were involved in live situational training in J&K.

The Central Government has been discussing the proposal to withdraw the Army from hinterland in J&K and hand over the counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations to the the CRPF and the police.

The government has not provided figures that indicate a draw-down but there is the possibility of removing the Army’s nearly 60,000 Rashtriya Rifles soldiers, who are mainly engaged in counter-insurgency operations since mid 1990s, from J&K.

Nearly 1.3 lakh soldiers are deployed in J&K of which around 80,000 are deployed on the Line of Control (LoC).

As per the proposal, the Army would continue to dominate the LoC with Pakistan but would be withdrawn in a phased manner, starting from the relatively peaceful districts.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire 'hit men to shoot' gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore

2
Punjab

Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas

3
Himachal

Himachal High Court takes suo motu cognisance of ruckus created by Punjab tourists in Manali, Manikaran, Bilaspur

4
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

5
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP’s powers curtailed

6
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik's 11-year-old daughter Vanshika shares old photo with father

7
Chandigarh

Doctor held guilty of medical negligence during knee replacement surgery

8
Delhi

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

9
Jalandhar

Woman raped for 2 yrs; husband, his 4 friends booked in Phagwara

10
Punjab

Ownership rights for over 11,200 tillers in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents ~1.96 lakh crore Budget

Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated e...

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan CJ skips SCO meet hosted by India

India, Australia to boost defence ties

India, Australia to boost defence ties

Ink pacts on sports, innovation, audio-visual production, so...

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

‘Matter of regret’: Modi raises temple vandalism with Australian Premier

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain

India, US ink MoU on chip supply chain


Cities

View All

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

Migrant dies after Chinese kite string slits his throat

Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Must turn SAD into party of farmers, says Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Amritsar artistes recall Satish Kaushik as intelligent actor, director

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

ED seeks 10-day custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise ‘scam’ case

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

L-G felicitates 10 women cops

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

2 held over death of woman, child in snatching incident

Holi celebrations turn tragic, one killed over minor dispute

Drunk revellers thrash 2 youths

RBI fines co-op bank in Nakodar

Meet demands or face agitation, warn sanitation workers

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

Cops tighten noose around hooligans, 566 challaned

63 illegal shops under flyover razed

Work to recarpet Dhandari flyover begins

Fresh tenders floated for procurement of portable waste compactors

Social activists write to CM about 'poor' layout plan

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant