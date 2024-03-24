Referral judges have huge responsibility: Justice Tashi

Srinagar, March 23
Mediation and Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, in collaboration with J&K Judicial Academy and J&K Legal Services Authority today organized one-day sensitisation programme for nominated referral judges of Jammu province on the topic “Mediation and Role of Referral Judges in the Process of Mediation” at J&K Judicial Academy, Jammu.
Justice Tashi Rabstan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and chairman, Mediation & Conciliation Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh inaugurated the event.
While delivering the inaugural address, Justice Tashi stressed that referral judges play a pivotal role in promoting the use of mediation as an alternative to traditional litigation and huge responsibility lies on their shoulder to make mediation successful.
