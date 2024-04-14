Regional parties helped BJP find feet: Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, April 13

Former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad, president of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, today criticised political parties for misleading the public, particularly leaders with dubious histories. He said those who accuse him of being with the BJP, actually brought the latter to J&K.

“They accuse us of being a part of the BJP. I was neither their MP nor minister. They enjoyed ministries with them. They brought BJP to J&K,” Azad said.

Addressing people in Bhalessa, his hometown in Doda district, Azad questioned their contributions of the regional political parties, alleging they have exploited its people without delivering tangible benefits.

Despite previous attempts to sow division, he said, voters had previously rejected such tactics. He said the people of Chenab Valley would once again reject these politicians and their divisive politics in the upcoming elections. He said that certain political parties, formerly aligned with the BJP, were now levelling accusations against his party.

He said they should reflect on their own past actions, particularly during their tenure as CM, and questioned their lack of meaningful contributions to the Chenab valley.

He said they were deceiving the public with empty promises and false slogans. Azad said if he comes to power there would be a surge in job opportunities and developmental projects.

With the upcoming parliamentary elections, he says GM Saroori, Azad’s MP candidate from Udhampur-Doda constituency, will echo their concerns and aspirations in the legislative arena. “No other MP fought or spoke for Article 370. It was only me. Even those who spoke from the Congress were the members of the G23. Today they don’t even speak.”

Azad said he made diligent efforts to challenge land eviction orders that threatened the livelihoods of marginalized people while other political parties remained passive.

