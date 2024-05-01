Rehabilitation plan in offing for land subsidence victims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 30

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting to review the measures initiated for relief and rehabilitation in the area affected by the recent land subsidence in Ramban district.

The meeting also held deliberations on rehabilitation of the affected population. The Divisional Commissioner and concerned DC were tasked to prepare a proper rehabilitation plan considering the ground situation. They were even asked to take SDRF and Red Cross on-board for providing instant succour to the displaced people.

The Chief Secretary enquired from the divisional and district administration about the relief and restoration measures being carried out by them for the affected population. He asked for making adequate arrangements of bedding, food, drinking water, electricity, medical aid, sanitation and other amenities at the transit accommodations. He called for making joint efforts to bring immediate relief to the affected people as per the norms.

He also sought inputs from the divisional and district administrations about the status of services operational in the affected area. He asked the officers to explore the possibility of establishing road link with the cut-off areas on war-footing for ensuring smooth supplies besides catering to medical emergencies.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the damage caused to the power and water infrastructure besides assessing the status of health services and ration distribution through different healthcare facilities and fair price shops, respectively, in the area. He called upon the concerned officials to take up the requisite steps to restore the infrastructure simultaneously making alternative arrangements till its full restoration.

The local administration informed about the measures being taken for the affected people. Moreover, it was informed in the meeting that the administration is carrying out study of the area through Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Geological Survey of India (GSI), to ascertain the causes behind the land sinking in Ramban and recommend the preventive measures thereof.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Ramban