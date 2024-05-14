Reject forces that brought BJP to Kashmir, says Omar

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 13

NC vice-president and party’s candidate for Baramulla parliamentary constituency Omar Abdullah on Monday asked people to send those voices to the Parliament who would represent Kashmir and its people there.

Addressing rallies in different areas of Baramulla, Omar said: “The people must send candidates to represent them in the Parliament who will raise their voice against the decisions of August 5, 2019.”

Criticising PDP and PC, Omar said these were the two parties that had brought the BJP here in 2015 by giving support and made this historic state miserable. “Today, everything has been taken away from us, our identity has been taken away, our dignity has been taken away, our Constitution has been taken away, our flag has been taken away, all this is because of these two parties,” he said.

