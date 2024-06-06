Release from jail our priority, says party

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 5

Engineer Rashid’s Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), which achieved a victory in the Baramulla parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, has dismissed the possibility of forming a coalition with other political entities. The party has stated that its primary focus is to secure the release of their jailed leader.

AIP spokesman Firdous Baba said that any decisions regarding alliances will be made solely by the party president, Engineer Rashid. He also said that the party is seeking legal assistance to facilitate his release.

Stance on alliance unclear I am not in a position to discuss potential political alliances. I have no role in such decisions. But since my father is in jail, I will continue to drive the party and be a part of politics for the time being. —Abrar Rashid, Engineer Rashid’s son

Engineer Rashid’s son, Abrar Rashid, said that he was not in a position to discuss potential political alliances. He said that he had no role in such decisions and that the party’s chief was best positioned to address these questions.

Having recently led the election campaign for his jailed father, Abrar said he will be available for all until Rashid was released from prison. “Since my father is in jail, I will continue to drive the party and be a part of politics for the time being,” he added.

The election results, yielded a surprising outcome, with the jailed leader Er Rashid defeating former CM Omar Abdullah and Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone by over two lakh votes.

