Relief to Jammu residents as JPDCL withdraws power curtailment notice

Jammu, May 30

Power scenario in Jammu division improved a day after Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) withdrew a notice regarding curtailment of electricity for long hours.

JPDCL Managing Director Vikas Kundal decided to withdraw the notice in wake of intense heat wave in the region, which soared the temperature to as much as 45 degree in Jammu.

“In view of the improvement in power infrastructure by way of capacity addition and repair of 2x50MVA, 132/66KV power transformer at Samba grid station and 10MVA, 33/11kV power transformer at Miran Sahib, the curtailment schedule for summer 2024, issued by Chief Engineer (Distribution), JPDCL, stands withdrawn. JPDCL will provide 24x7 power supply in smart metered areas and up to 20 hours power supply in other areas,” an official said.

However, JPDCL will have to resort to distressed curtailments in order to safeguard the critical power infrastructure as and when required.

The general public has been asked by the JPDCL to exercise prudence in electricity usage due to the soaring demand of electricity driven by the unprecedented rise in temperatures and the severe heat wave. “The public is further advised to pay their electricity dues in time through online/offline mode,” the official said.

JPDCL Managing Director also visited the State Load Dispatch Corporation office and reviewed the availability of power for Jammu region and said that with the purchase of additional 200 MW of power. “JPDCL shall be able to supply smooth and uninterrupted power to the smart metered areas and also provide relief to the rural areas by reducing the curtailment hours,” he said.

Vikas Kundal exhorted the staff to come down heavily on the illegal hooking and conduct regular connection to provide relief to honest consumers.

