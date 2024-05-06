Relief work for Ramban land subsidence victims reviewed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 5

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo took stock of measures taken up by the administration towards relief and rehabilitation of the affected population in Pernote village of Ramban district where land subsidence took place.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of Power, Jal Shakti, Forest and other departments. Representatives from Geological Survey of India (GSI) were also present.

Dulloo had a detailed assessment about the relief measures being initiated by the divisional administration to provide succour to the affected families. He asked about the health status of the victims besides taking appraisal of the aid being extended to the affected. He enquired about the total damage caused to livelihoods of the affected people and asked for working out long-term rehabilitation measures.

Dulloo also interacted with the Scientists of GSI, who provided insights into the scientific reasons behind this natural calamity. He also asked about their recommendations for taking preventive measures to avoid such incident in future. He asked them to conduct a detailed analysis of this area in view of historical incidents occurred previously in the area.

He called for having a broad analysis of all the critical infrastructure present in this area like transmission towers, railways, water distribution network and roadways so that the requisite plans are formulated accordingly.

Dulloo also reviewed the status of alternative link connecting Gool sub-division to Ramban and asked for restoration of affected services and utilities on war footing.

Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, provided detailed information about the relief measures being carried out by the administration saying that the affected families are being given relief as per the standard SDRF norms.

He revealed that the district administration provided relief under the categories of ex-gratia for damaged structures, loss of utensils/clothings, assistance for land loss, fodder/feed for animals besides providing tentages and making arrangements for food. He also suggested certain measures regarding permanent rehabilitation of the affected families.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for J&K Power Development Department (JKPDD) provided an update on the damage to region’s power infrastructure and its consequent effect on the power supply, following the catastrophic incident of land subsidence.

“As per the initial reports, four vital links involving two Double Circuit (D/C) transmission lines, owned by PGCIL, connecting the Kashmir Valley to the Northern Grid through Peer Top route (Jawahar Tunnel) suffered outage – one of the transmission lines had sustained substantial damage while the other transmission line running parallel in the same locality, was kept under shutdown as a precautionary measure,” he said.

