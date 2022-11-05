Remain alert to check arms smuggling via drones: Intel

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, November 4

Intelligence agencies have alerted the J&K Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) about increased attempts of smuggling of weapons and narcotics during the winter season, especially along the International Border in Jammu division, when thick fog engulfs the region.

During recent times, incidents of drones carrying weapons and narcotics have been reported from different parts of Jammu and even Punjab. The Army has reportedly deployed aqua jammers and multi-shot guns along the Line of Control (LoC).

A senior police official said central intelligence agencies had alerted the police and the BSF to remain vigilant to check smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotics through drones from the Pakistan side. He said attempts might increase during the winter as “thick fog engulfs the entire area and it becomes difficult to spot a drone flying close to the ground”.

“There have been incidents in which terrorists received guns and bullets sent through drones in the past. However, now the police and other security agencies have thwarted several attempts to smuggle in arms through drones,” the police official said.

On Sunday, the Jammu police exposed a plot by Balvinder, a member of a terror group and resident of Jammu, now based in Europe, to dump pistols and bullets in RS Pura sector. Two persons — Chander Bose and Shamsher Singh — have been arrested by the police for helping Balvinder.

The police have claimed that the duo was arrested on basis of intelligence inputs after drone sighting and technical surveillance of the area.

A suspected drone was spotted in Samba sector on Saturday evening after which local residents informed the police. A team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police reached the spot and scanned at least three villages along the IB. However, no drugs or weapons were found dumped.