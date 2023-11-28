Remote village in Kishtwar district gets mobile link

PTI

Jammu, November 27

Another high-altitude remote village has received telecom connectivity in Kishtwar district, an official has said. The Inshan area of Warwan got its maiden mobile network tower to become the second such remote area in the district to get telecom connectivity this week after Sumcham Buddhist village.

The tower installation comes as a crucial support system as the area has challenging road connectivity issues due to heavy snowfall.

