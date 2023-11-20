Renewed focus on economic empowerment of villages: Jammu and Kashmir L-G

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 19

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said his administration’s back-to-village (B2V) programme envisages a renewed focus on social and economic empowerment of villages in the Union Territory.

The Lt Governor shared the inspiring journey of progressive farmers of J&K. “Farmers with their hard work and innovative approach are achieving the ambitious target of doubling their income,” he said.

Sinha was speaking during this month’s ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ programme and reiterated the resolve of administration to promote equitable and inclusive development of every member of the society.

“The principal architect of the Constitution and one of the greatest social reformers of India, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, had observed in constituent assembly that social democracy means that way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity as principles of life,” the Lt Governor said.

He made a special mention of Bandna Devi of Doda, Shafeeqa Shora from Ganderbal and Sunita Devi of Basohli, who have emerged as a source of motivation for other women through their awe-inspiring success stories.

The Lt Governor said Bandna Devi is a living example of women empowerment and has shown the way to prosperity. She has created a new revolution in Malothi village with successful diversification from maize to marigold farming.

He also appreciated Sunita Devi of Basohli for transforming her land into a flourishing integrated farm, combining dairy, vegetables, spices and traditional crops.

Ganderbal’s Shafeeqa Shora, with her skills, knowledge, determination and support from the administration, has started a dairy unit that is contributing to improve the lives of many people and inspiring the women of the area to fulfil their dreams, the L-G said.

He said the ‘Back to Village’ campaign, a unique endeavour of UT administration envisages a renewed focus on the social and economic empowerment of villages. “Its main objective is to bring about a paradigm shift in the rural socio-economic system and make villages a vibrant force of J&K’s development,” the L-G said.

“The Back to Village campaign gives another big message that many challenges can be tackled through Janbhagidari. We must make mutual cooperation a permanent feature in the development journey of our villages,” the L-G added.

The Lt Governor congratulated Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar for their stellar performance in the recently concluded Asian Para Games. He urged the youth to take inspiration from the exemplary achievements of the true champions.

