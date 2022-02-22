Replenish green cover, J&K forest officials told

Our Correspondent

Jammu, February 21

J&K Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta today asked the Forest Department to replenish the denuded forest cover, increase plantation outside forest areas and repair the neglected 3,700 traditional village ponds.

Terming forests as an important climate mitigation strategy, Mehta asked the department to involve local communities in the process.

At a review meeting, Mehta asked the department to achieve the target of plantation of 1.3 crore saplings this year. Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Mohit Gera, said around 2,250 square km forest area had degraded.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary, Forest, Sanjeev Verma made a presentation on the UT capex.

#Environment