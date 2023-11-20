Reserve jobs for locals in J&K industries, says Apni Party

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 19

Apni Party Provincial President, Jammu, and former minister Manjit Singh on Sunday demanded reservation of skilled and unskilled jobs for the local youth in the industrial sector of the UT.

Singh was addressing a party workers’ meeting at Samba to discuss various issues confronted by the people in the district regarding development, employment, and other things.

Singh said that non-locals are being engaged in the industrial sectors whereas local youth face unemployment and deliberate negligence from the management of the industrial units in Samba, Jammu, and Kathua districts.

“Apni Party believes in the protection of jobs, natural resources and land for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He assured that if Apni Party forms government in J&K, the rights of the locals would be protected and reservation up to 80 per cent would be provided to locals in the industrial sector.

Manjit Singh said the Apni Party is committed to provide 500 units of free electricity in summer season in Jammu region and 300 units of free electricity in winter season.

He also said that the party is committed to enhance the pension for widows, specially-abled, and old age persons from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

