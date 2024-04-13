Resolve problems of people: National Conference to cadre

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 12

The National Conference on Friday organised a day-long convention at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During the discussions, NC leaders claimed that the INDIA bloc, an alliance of opposition parties, was ahead of the BJP in the UT.

The convention was chaired by Chander Mohan Sharma, who is the district party president, Jammu urban.

The convention was attended by senior NC leaders, including Ajay Kumar Sadhotra and Rattan Lal Gupta among others.

At the start of the meeting, Sharma highlighted the problems faced by people of Jammu due to the alleged anti-people policies adopted by the BJP-led Central government. He also informed senior functionaries about the election campaign meetings being conducted across Jammu district to garner support for INDIA bloc candidate Raman Bhalla for the Jammu Lok Sabha seat. Bhalla is a Congress candidate.

Expressing resentment towards the government, Sadhohtra said it was “insensitive” towards public issues. He said the public was facing numerous problems, but the BJP dispensation at the Centre and in J&K was doing nothing except indulging in rhetoric.

He called upon the party cadre to remain in touch with public and make all possible efforts to address their issues. He emphasised that the INDIA bloc was presently leading in J&K and expressed optimism about winning all five Lok Sabha seats in the region.

Gupta asserted that the public was disenchanted with the “misrule of the present dispensation”, which had fallen far short of meeting their expectations. He highlighted the alleged suffering across all segments of society, including youth, farmers and traders, attributable to the anti-people policies pursued by the government.

Underscoring the prevailing economic challenges, he cited soaring inflation rates as evidence of the government’s shortcomings. He said people would not forget the regime for decades and would definitely give a befitting reply to it in the ensuing Lok Sabha poll in the country in general and J&K in particular in order to save constitution and democracy.

