Restoration work underway in Leh after flashfloods

Our Correspondent

Jammu, July 24

Essential services, including water, power and road infrastructure, damaged due to flashfloods in Ladakh is still being restored by the administration.

There has been major damage to electricity poles, water pipelines and roads in different areas of the union territory due to flashfloods and heavy downpour on Saturday.

Tashi Namgyal Yakzee, executive councilor, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), visited the flood-affected areas of Liktsey, Tukla, Tarchit, Khatpo and Himya villages to assess the damages. He took stock of the damage caused to households, crops, roads, irrigation, water flour mills and other essentials services in the rural areas.

Meanwhile, different teams of the Leh district administration were actively engaged in restoration work in the affected areas of Leh town. The Power Development Department started restoration work on the power line in Domkhar and Tersey Skuru.

#Jammu #Ladakh #Leh