Restore J&K's abridged constitutional rights: NC

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, February 4

National Conference MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi sought the restoration of abridged constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Masoodi said, “The President’s Address has steered clear of issues concerning the people of Jammu and Kashmir, whose Constitutional and democratic rights were snatched on August 5, 2019.”

He said the ruling government was working on a single-minded mission to change the demographics of Jammu and Kashmir. “Every single entity of J&K is under attack. Our land, jobs, culture; now it is the economy, which is under attack. Allowing custom-free import of fruit into the country is a step towards crushing the market of J&K fruit,” he added. —