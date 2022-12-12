Restore old pension scheme, insists teachers’ federation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, December 11

The All Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh Teachers’ Federation (AJKLTF) has sought restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), warning the government of an intensified agitation if the demand is not met.

Along with the Akhil Bhartiya Rashtriya Shaikshak Mahasangh, the AJKLTF has urged the government to accede to the demand of the employees struggling for their post-retirement benefits, including pension.

New scheme injustice The National Pension System is against the employees’ interests. It is injustice with them as well as their kin. —Devraj Thakur, Prez, All Jammu Kashmir & Ladakh teachers’ federation

The old pension scheme had become a major issue during the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a statement, AJKLTF president Devraj Thakur said the National Pension System (NPS) was a disaster for retiring employees. “It is contributory pension, the classic example of privatising everything,” Thakur said.

He said the employees and the teachers would intensify the agitation for their demand. “If the old pension scheme is not restored, the employees will come on roads,” he said.

“The NPS is against the employees’ interests. It is an injustice with them as well as their family members,” he said, adding that the NPS didn’t guarantee minimum pension to the employees and the government should immediately withdraw the ordinance in this regard.