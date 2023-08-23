Restrictions imposed at Sarore protest site

Jammu, August 22
Many members of the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) were detained on Tuesday after which Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed near the Sarore toll plaza in Samba district where they had been protesting since Monday.
The police had to fire tear gas shells to disperse the protesters after over three hours of blockade of the Pathankot-Jammu highway near Raya Morh. Hundreds of vehicles, including trucks and passenger vehicles were stuck in the area. SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that the situation was brought under control. The activists of YRS, along with local residents, were demanding suspension of the toll tax there as the commuters were not using a major portion of the Pathankot-Jammu highway due to the damage caused to a bridge by the recent rains.
