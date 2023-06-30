Rethink consequences of UCC: Farooq to Centre

Srinagar, June 29
National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said the Centre should not push through with the Uniform Civil Code and rethink consequences of implementing it. “They should rethink about it. This is a diverse nation. People of different races and religions live here and Muslims have their own sharia law,” Abdullah told reporters after offering Eid-ul Azha prayers at the Hazratbal shrine that saw a gathering of 50,000 worshippers.
The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said the government should think and rethink about the consequences of implementing the UCC. “Lest, there might be a storm,” he added.
His remarks came two days after PM Narendra Modi made a strong pitch for the UCC and wondered how a country could function with dual laws that govern personal matters.
Meanwhile, Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated across the UT with people gathering at mosques in large numbers. — PTI
Eid prayers ‘not allowed’ at Jamia Masjid
- Authorities disallowed Eid prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid as well as the Eidgah in Srinagar, the mosque managing body stated.
- The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid also denounced the detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Mohammad Umar Farooq.
