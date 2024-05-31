Rethink policy of denying jobs to kin of militants: Students to Shah

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 30

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reconsider the decision of denying jobs to families of militants and those booked on charges of disrupting law and order.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, the association maintained that holding the innocent family members responsible for the crimes of their kith is ethically questionable and counterproductive to the harmony and inclusivity.

On Monday, the Home Minister sent a tough message to the militants and the people booked on charges of stone –pelting that their family members and close relatives won’t be given clearance to do government jobs.

“We believe that this decision, instead of alleviating the prevailing issues, will exacerbate the problem,” the letter says, adding, “At this crucial juncture, what is paramount is rehabilitation and fostering unity, rather than discord and estrangement. We humbly submit that holding the families responsible for the actions of individuals engaged in unlawful activities is unjustifiable. Punishing innocent family members for the crimes of their kin is not only ethically questionable but also counterproductive to the goal of fostering harmony and inclusivity. Such a policy will keep Kashmiris away from opportunities that are crucial for their personal and professional growth,” the letter says.

“We emphasise the importance of upholding fundamental principles of criminal jurisprudence, which dictate that no individual should be punished for the offenses committed by another. While we acknowledge the need for stringent measures against those directly involved in unlawful activities, it is imperative to ensure that the repercussions do not unfairly extend to innocent relatives such as siblings, who lead law-abiding lives,” it adds.

“Imposing such a blanket ban on their career prospects could create unnecessary impediments and hinder their positive transformation into contributing members of society. We need to encourage and support their transition into the mainstream rather than punish them for their past mistakes. This policy risks pushing them back into a cycle of alienation and resentment,” the letter adds.

“We implore that policies withholding government jobs or passport clearance from youth involved in past law and order incidents should not impede those who have demonstrably reformed. The youth and student community, being the pillars of our future, must be valued and supported to ensure the betterment of Kashmir,” the letter says.

“We earnestly request you to reconsider any policy that aims to deny government jobs and employment clearance to youth whose family members have been involved in law-and-order incidents, including stone pelting cases. We believe that by fostering inclusivity and providing opportunities for rehabilitation, we can pave the way for a more harmonious and prosperous future for Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter stated.

