Rethink policy on release of political prisoners: Mirwaiz

Srinagar, May 31

Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday expressed hope that the government would rethink its policy on the release of political prisoners by adopting a “humane approach” and showing some leniency.

Farooq was allowed to offer Friday congregational prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid here after four weeks.

Speaking to reporters after the prayers, Mirwaiz said he expects the “new government” at the Centre to understand the situation in the valley and take such initiatives which would help in establishing sustained peace.

“The Hurriyat Conference has always said the resolution will come through dialogue, and we have suffered for that also,” he said.

