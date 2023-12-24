Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 24

A retired police officer was shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Shafi, 72, was shot inside a mosque early today, they said.

“Terrorists fired upon Shri Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri Baramulla, while praying Azan in the mosque and succumbed to injuries,” the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

Police said the area has been cordoned off after the incident and further details were awaited.

Mir is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter.

