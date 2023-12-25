Retired SSP shot in Baramulla mosque

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 24

In the midst of escalating violence in Jammu and Kashmir, an unidentified terrorist shot a retired SSP, Mohammad Shafi Mir (72), during morning prayers inside a mosque at Gantmulla village in Sheeri area of Baramulla today.

Mohammad Shafi Mir

Mir, a muezzin (a person who calls for prayers) at the local mosque, was attacked while leading the ‘azaan’. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.

“Terrorists fired upon Mohd Shafi, a retired police officer, at Gantmulla, Sheeri, Baramulla, while giving ‘azaan’ at the mosque and succumbed to injuries,” stated a police spokesperson.

The incident comes close on the heels of an ambush of two Army vehicles by terrorists in Poonch district, resulting in the death of four soldiers. The targeted killing mirrors a series of recent incidents in the UT, including the targeting of Constable Mohammad Hafiz Chad in Srinagar earlier this month. In October, Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was attacked outside his Eidgah residence while playing cricket. He succumbed to injuries at AIIMS in New Delhi.

Mir’s brother, Abdul Karim Mir, said: “My brother used to give morning azaan regularly. In the middle of azaan today, we heard a loud sound, but we didn’t bother to check because even when militancy was at its peak in Kashmir, we never felt its impact here.”

Expressing shock, victim’s neighbour and retired SI Ghulam Rasool Mir said: “It’s heart-breaking for retired police officers. We are also scared and nervous. We have no faith in the security apparatus.” The J&K Police are actively investigating the incident from various angles, including the possibility of rivalry. A top police official said: “Not only rivalry, we are investigating other angles as well.”

Mir was shot at point-blank range with a 12 bore rifle, and crime scene footage indicated the assailant broke a mosque windowpane near the staircase where Mir was leading the prayer call.

North Kashmir range DIG, Baramulla SSP Amod Ashok Nagpure and senior officers from the Army and CRPF visited the scene.

Mir was declared dead on arrival at a nearby healthcare facility. The body was shifted to the Government Medical College, Baramulla, after a post-mortem.

