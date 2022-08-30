Returning militants' bodies to kin not feasible, J&K police tell Supreme Court

Samaan Lateef
Srinagar, August 29
The J&K police on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it was not feasible to hand over the bodies of people, killed by security forces in encounters, to their families as it would open the floodgates of similar litigations.
Even the J&K administration said that handing over of bodies to families could lead to law and order issues.
On November 15, Amir Magray, along with two civilians—Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul—and a militant were killed in an encounter at Hyderpora locality in Srinagar. Their bodies were buried in Zachaldara Wudar in Handwara, nearly 100 km away from Srinagar, triggering protests and forcing authorities for the first time to return the bodies of Bhat and Gul. Magray’s father Muhammad Lateef filed a petition to seek his body. Lateef claimed Magray was innocent, but according to the police, he was a militant.
A Bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, after hearing all parties, reserved judgment in the case. J&K counsel Ardhendumauli Prasad argued before the court, “...there are many terrorists being encountered. If this (returning of bodies) is allowed, the high court will be filled with similar prayers seeking to perform last rites.”
“As far as the state is concerned, he (Amir) was a terrorist. It is not in dispute that there are certainly such people who have been buried and they are purposely not buried in native places for the reason that it takes into account the glorification...young minds are swayed..the terrorists sneak in and they say very good things and the younger minds are drawn into terrorism. That is the reason why the state consciously does not bury them in the same town or in the same village,” Prasad said.
Since April 2020, the police have not handed over the bodies of militants and civilians killed in anti-militancy operations in Kashmir to their families, citing Covid restrictions. They are instead buried in remote graveyards in border areas.
In 2020, at least 158 people, mostly militants, were buried in these locations, while last year, nearly 180 bodies were buried.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...