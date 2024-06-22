Revenue Secretary reviews property rent rates for defence forces

Our Correspondent

Jammu, June 21

The Administrative Secretary of the Revenue Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal, convened a meeting to review the revision of rent rates for properties of the Defence forces within the region.

The meeting addressed significant concerns regarding the valuation and management of lands utilised by defence authorities, ensuring equitable and updated rental agreements, and the examination of issues related to a substantial tract of land measuring 488 kanal 14 marlas, currently under the occupation of the Army in Kaksar.

Discussions and deliberations were held on streamlining the rent revision process, incorporating up-to-date market assessments, and addressing lands under the municipal limits.

Kotwal emphasised the importance of maintaining a balanced and fair approach in the valuation process, considering the strategic needs. He highlighted the necessity of transparent and collaborative efforts between the Revenue Department and military authorities to ensure mutually beneficial agreement.

