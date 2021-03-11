Review meet on Ladakh power project organised

PTI

Jammu: Ravinder Kumar, Secretary, Power Development Department, Ladakh, chaired a review meeting on the 1 MW geo-thermal project at Puga. He directed ONGC officials to ensure no environmental damage and pollution-related issues during the execution of work. OC

Army man dies by suicide

Jammu: An Army man allegedly ended his life in Rajouri. Found hanging by his colleagues in a camp at Mankote on August 18, he was taken to a military hospital where he breathed his last on Sunday, the police said.