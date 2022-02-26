Revised J&K delimitation report sent to MPs

New Delhi, February 25
The Delimitation Commission, mandated to redraw Assembly constituencies in J&K, on Friday circulated a revised draft report to its associate members incorporating some changes suggested by them.
Five Lok Sabha members —Farooq Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi of the National Conference and Jugal Kishore Sharma and Jitendra Singh of the BJP — are the panel’s associate members.
The MPs had urged the panel to “redraw” some seats. Their suggestions regarding Habba Kadal seat in Srinagar and Suchetgarh seat in Jammu have been accepted.
The commission has also agreed not to rename Inderwal assembly seat, sources said. — PTI
No renaming seat
- The commission has agreed not to rename Inderwal Assembly seat, say sources.
- Suggestions on Habba Kadal and Suchetgarh seats have been reportedly accepted.
