Revisit security plans of police establishments, says J&K DGP

PTI

Srinagar, May 22

J&K police chief Dilbag Singh has directed the officers to revisit security plans and standard-operating procedures with regard to manmade and natural disasters of all the police establishments in the Union Territory.

The directions came after the top floor of the traffic police headquarters building here was partially damaged in a blaze on May 18 followed by fire in the first floor of the Kothibagh Police Station on Friday.

The DGP visited the site in Srinagar to take stock of damages. He was apprised by officers about the cause of the fire and the details of the damages to property, equipments and records.

Singh directed the officers to take all necessary steps to update the records of these establishments. He also directed for starting the work of renovating the blazed part of these buildings urgently and also emphasized that office work of the department and services provided to the people at these places should not get affected.