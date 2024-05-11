Revoke AFSPA to prove normalcy in J&K: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 10

Former Congress leader and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday demanded that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) should be repealed from Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad said it was important to revoke AFSPA in the region, citing it as a crucial step towards establishing enduring peace and stability.

Addressing a public meeting in Chackipahroo, Azad criticised past administrations, including the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for allegedly resorting to “unjust” detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and engaging in fake encounters.

He said during his tenure, his government investigated and uncovered cases of “innocent civilians being falsely implicated as militants”.

“If the government claims there is normalcy, they should revoke AFSPA. Also, many youths were detained under the PSA during the NC and PDP rule. When I became the Chief Minister, some vegetable vendors and their families met me and claimed that those who were killed were innocent and were falsely portrayed as militants by the police. Following a probe, their claims were found to be true and I ensured that the officers responsible were put behind the bar,” Azad said.

“If my government comes to power, I will never exploit people and ensure justice,” Azad said. He said numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged and fostering development were undertaken by him during his tenure.

Azad said construction of the Hajj House in Srinagar during his tenure within a record time of six months showcased the efficiency and dedication of his administration. He said citizens were craving for authentic transformation, development and tranquillity. Azad said the regional parties have a history of duping Kashmiris as they vacillated from “advocating autonomy to self-rule, and now fixating on Article 370.” He said in the Parliament too, he spoke against the abrogation of Article 370 while others adopted reticence.

Says regional parties duped Kashmiris

The regional parties have a history of duping Kashmiris as they vacillated from “advocating autonomy to self-rule, and now fixating on Article 370, he said

He said during his tenure, his government investigated and uncovered cases of “innocent civilians being falsely implicated as militants”. He said, “I will never exploit people and ensure justice”

The DPAP chairman said citizens were craving for authentic transformation, development and tranquillity

Azad said construction of the Hajj House in Srinagar during his tenure within a record time of six months showcased the efficiency and dedication of his administration

He said numerous initiatives aimed at uplifting the underprivileged and fostering development were undertaken by him during his tenure

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Ghulam Nabi Azad #Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar