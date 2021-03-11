RFID tags for Vaishno Devi pilgrims

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

Pilgrims heading to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district may soon be introduced to radio frequency identity (RFID) tags. This will help authorities keep a check on the flow of devotees. The step is being taken to ensure that there is no influx of pilgrims than the capacity of the shine to avoid congesion.

Officials of the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board informed that the work on ‘Durga Bahwan’, which can house around 2,000 devotees, was also being expedited to prevent any congestion at the revered temple complex as the rush of pilgrims was increasing everyday.

The step related to RFID tag is being taken in the backdrop of the stampede this New Year in which 12 people lost their lives. It was the first such tragedy at the shrine where pilgrims reach after a 13-km trek, following which Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced several decisions to ensure the safety of the devotees, including a provision for 100% online registration.

The RFID is a system based on a wireless technology used for tracking through radio waves. The tags can carry encrypted information, serial numbers and short descriptions. Over 55.77 lakh pilgrims visited the shrine in 2021, compared to 17 lakh the previous year due to the pandemic. The National Green Tribunal has put a cap of 50,000 pilgrims per day keeping in view the Covid situation.