Rise in terror incidents post abrogation

Our Correspondent

Jammu, August 21

With multiple terror attacks and encounters this year, there has been an upward trend in the armed insurgency in Jammu division, mostly Rajouri and Poonch, since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Security forces, including Army and police, have apprehended at least 231 terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) of different terrorist organisations between August 5, 2019 and June 16, 2023, as per the official figures. This is nearly 71% more arrest than that recorded between October 27, 2015 and August 4, 2019.

According to the figures, eight grenade attacks and 13 IED attacks were recorded in the Jammu region since August 2019 against four grenade and seven IED attacks during the previous time.

