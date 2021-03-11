Roadside kiosks seized in Jammu, vendors oppose action

Jammu, May 4
Nearly a dozen kiosks were removed and seized during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today. The drive was carried out in the Vikram Chowk area of the city. The affected vendors staged a brief protest, officials said.
The officials, however, said there was no law and order situation during the drive which started from Upper Gumat on May 2 and will continue till May 19, covering different parts of the city. “We are carrying out this drive on court orders to clear footpaths of the street vendors who have set up their stalls illegally,” a JMC official said.
He said the encroachment of pedestrian paths blocks the flow of the traffic and also results in accidents. “We have seized a few kiosks and warned others during the drive,” the official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Covid-19: Global death toll estimated to be 15 million; India had 4.7 million deaths, says WHO
India objects to UN body claim, says validity and robustness...
4 Punjab-based terror suspects arrested from Haryana's Bastara toll plaza; police 'raid' Ludhiana house
A country-made weapon, 31 cartridges, 6 mobile phones and 3 ...
NTAGI endorses Covid precaution dose before 9-month waiting period for those travelling abroad: Sources
All those above 18 years who have completed nine months afte...
J-K delimitation panel award notified; Kashmir to have 47 Assembly seats, Jammu 43
Six new Assembly constituencies in the Jammu region are bein...
Punjab govt seeks applications for more than 26,000 jobs
Vacancies in 25 govt departments have been advertised