Roadside kiosks seized in Jammu, vendors oppose action

PTI

Jammu, May 4

Nearly a dozen kiosks were removed and seized during an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here today. The drive was carried out in the Vikram Chowk area of the city. The affected vendors staged a brief protest, officials said.

The officials, however, said there was no law and order situation during the drive which started from Upper Gumat on May 2 and will continue till May 19, covering different parts of the city. “We are carrying out this drive on court orders to clear footpaths of the street vendors who have set up their stalls illegally,” a JMC official said.

He said the encroachment of pedestrian paths blocks the flow of the traffic and also results in accidents. “We have seized a few kiosks and warned others during the drive,” the official said.