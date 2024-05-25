Rock craft training for Kargil students

Jammu, May 24
Government Degree College Kargil, Sankoo campus, conducted one-day training on rock craft and climbing for students.
The training was conducted in collaboration with Indian Army’s Kargil Battle School in Drass.
The students took part in the training under the guidance of skill trainer Anamika Bisht. The students were given hands-on training by a dedicated team of battle school led by Colonel Vikram Chandar.
The students were given opportunities to train themselves in free climbing, over hanging, single jumaring, repelling and stomach repelling.
A lecture was given in the post-lunch session by NK Amarnaath on first aid, CPR, AMS and about using oxygen cylinders before proceedings back to the college campus.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Jharuwale now drug dealers, vote for Congress too is vote against Punjab: Modi
Says 1984 anti-Sikh rioters were given protection, but his g...
Ahead of PM’s rallies in Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, cops detain angry farmers
Crackdown as farm activists vowed to show black flags to Mod...
PM Modi makes no move to appease farmers during Punjab rallies, talks development
Narendra Modi mentions Capt Amarinder Singh in his speech in...