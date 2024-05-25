Rock craft training for Kargil students

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 24

Government Degree College Kargil, Sankoo campus, conducted one-day training on rock craft and climbing for students.

The training was conducted in collaboration with Indian Army’s Kargil Battle School in Drass.

The students took part in the training under the guidance of skill trainer Anamika Bisht. The students were given hands-on training by a dedicated team of battle school led by Colonel Vikram Chandar.

The students were given opportunities to train themselves in free climbing, over hanging, single jumaring, repelling and stomach repelling.

A lecture was given in the post-lunch session by NK Amarnaath on first aid, CPR, AMS and about using oxygen cylinders before proceedings back to the college campus.

