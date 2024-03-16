Ropeway Project: Vertical lift from Peerkho to Mubarak complex okayed

Our Correspondent

Jammu, March 15

The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha accorded administrative approval for installation of vertical lift from Peerkho Station of Jammu Ropeway Project to Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex at an estimated cost of Rs 25.07 crore.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant-Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, J&K; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant-Governor attended the meeting.

The vertical lift comprises two lifts, each with a capacity of 13 passengers, ensuring efficient transportation between Peerkho Station and Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. The project includes foot overbridge for connectivity and safety measures for the passengers.

“The installation of this lift will have no adverse structural impact on Mubarak Mandi Complex. The project has been conceptualised with technical vetting from IIT-Jammu” an official said.

