Route marches held in Jammu

Our Correspondent

Jammu, April 22

Jammu police on Monday held route marches in rural areas of the district ahead of Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

The marches were conducted in Khour, Jourian, Akhnoor, Gharota, Pargwal, Kanachak, Domana, Chinore, Pouni Chak, Nagrota among other areas. Officials including SDPOs, SHOs participated in the march along with CAPF officials.

“Route marches are part of standard security measures to ensure safety and order during elections. These marches help in familiarising security personnel with the area and enhancing their readiness to handle any potential security threats during the electoral process,” an official said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu #Lok Sabha