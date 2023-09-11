Rs 10 lakh reward for information on lawyer’s killers

Srinagar, September 10
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the killers of Babar Qadri, an advocate of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh who was shot dead by militants in Srinagar in 2020.
The agency said the identity of the informer would be kept highly confidential. “Those having any information can contact us on 9103998467 through phone call, WhatsApp or Telegram or any other mode. Besides, information can be emailed at [email protected],” it said.
The police had earlier blamed TRF’s Saqib Manzoor, who was killed in an encounter in 2021.
